Watch the entire Times Square subway stop erupt into a Cardi B dance party

For the most part, New Yorkers keep their headphones in, eyes down and try to sprint through whatever subway stop they have to brave on their daily commutes—especially if it's Times Square. But this weekend, all it took was some Cardi B to get New Yorkers to throw a dance party in the middle of the station.

Somebody brought out a boombox, turned on the booty-poppin’ “Bodak Yellow,” and suddenly everybody turned up like it was midnight at No Malice Palace. And, thankfully, someone caught it on camera and shared it in a tweet that's going viral.

Predicatably, people's responses to the video are hilarious.

somebody better find her @ im in love pic.twitter.com/hr8L23HBW0 — 〰️ (@goovygrl) December 4, 2017

Whose mans is this pic.twitter.com/sATvgGu408 — Kyle Sturgeon (@kylesturgeon) December 3, 2017

WHAT IS HAPPENING DOWN THERE pic.twitter.com/E5QlRcYRXE — Lau (@laudclaud) December 4, 2017

We could use a lot more random, joyful dancing right now, New York.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.