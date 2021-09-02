New York
Ida flooding nyc
Photograph: @pommepommenyc

Watch these insane videos of last night's historic flooding in NYC

Cars floated across highways, apartments filled up with floodwater and subway stations were submerged.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Tropical Depression Ida proved to be even more devastating than many New Yorkers had expected. Overnight, Wednesday into Thursday, the storm flooded streets, subways and homes, stranding many and even killing at least eight people.

Central Park recorded 8.13 inches of rain, 3.15 inches of which fell in one hour, which surpasses the amount that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri—the most ever recorded in the park, according to Pix11.

Videos posted to social media showed cars floating across highways, apartments filling up with floodwater, and subway stations completely submerged with rapids and waterfalls. It was a shocking amount of rainfall that most New Yorkers had never seen in their city before.

It was the first time the National Weather Service ever had to issue a Flash Flood Emergency.

Below, we've rounded up insane videos and photos of the storm and its devastation:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Urayoán Noel (@uranol)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mesha (@jpkash32)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Melody22m (@melody22m)

