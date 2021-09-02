Watch these insane videos of last night's historic flooding in NYC

Cars floated across highways, apartments filled up with floodwater and subway stations were submerged.

Tropical Depression Ida proved to be even more devastating than many New Yorkers had expected. Overnight, Wednesday into Thursday, the storm flooded streets, subways and homes, stranding many and even killing at least eight people.

Central Park recorded 8.13 inches of rain, 3.15 inches of which fell in one hour, which surpasses the amount that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri—the most ever recorded in the park, according to Pix11.

Videos posted to social media showed cars floating across highways, apartments filling up with floodwater, and subway stations completely submerged with rapids and waterfalls. It was a shocking amount of rainfall that most New Yorkers had never seen in their city before.

It was the first time the National Weather Service ever had to issue a Flash Flood Emergency.

To be clear... this particular warning for NYC is the second time we've ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It's the first one for NYC). The first time we've issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago. https://t.co/7k55jeXbpb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

Below, we've rounded up insane videos and photos of the storm and its devastation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Kasser (@pommepommenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministress of Culture (@shelleyworrell)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urayoán Noel (@uranol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الوقت ليس خطيًا 🐻⚓ (@full_metal_jacket_bear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Lovechild (@ashleylovechild)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mesha (@jpkash32)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody22m (@melody22m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose L Martinez (@thebronxlogo)

N12th & Driggs Ave (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) pic.twitter.com/YyR1SfQKWa — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

Play currently stopped on Armstrong despite the roof. Rain coming in with the wind. This is insane #USOpen2021 @usopen pic.twitter.com/Nek3NySCyQ — Chaya Coppersmith (@ccsmith89) September 2, 2021

Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, a thread from tonight. 28th St. subway station pic.twitter.com/uYemJKB8yg — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021

Subway station in Brooklyn right now. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/IsIJHkxIQT — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 2, 2021

#NYC #flooding Yeesh, that looks like a scene out of the Poseidon Adventure pic.twitter.com/HodysdJ1iR — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) September 2, 2021