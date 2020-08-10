Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Watch video of an enormous snake on an NYC subway platform
Watch video of an enormous snake on an NYC subway platform

Out with the pizza rat, in with the subway snake.

By Collier Sutter Posted: Monday August 10 2020, 12:53pm
New Yorkers are programmed to not bat an eye at a rat spotting—from rats large enough to climb subway stairs, to rats dragging a slice of pizza. But imagine spotting a massive snake on your morning commute?  

Watch this video of a massive black snake slithering across a New York City subway platform that was posted on Twitter this Sunday. The video was sent to train operator Canella Gomez Sunday morning who promptly posted it.

"I thought I have seen it all but this can't be real," the train operator wrote.

After some discussion, it was decided the black snake was most likely an eastern rat: a non-venomous species that is known for eating rodents. How the tables have turned for NYC rats. See some more reactions below. 

The MTA hasn't reported a spotting of any snakes on a platform since then. It’s unclear whether this is someone’s pet snake out for a stroll (?), or a snake on the loose, but it sure is something out of the ordinary for New Yorkers. 

