Watch video of an enormous snake on an NYC subway platform

Out with the pizza rat, in with the subway snake.

New Yorkers are programmed to not bat an eye at a rat spotting—from rats large enough to climb subway stairs, to rats dragging a slice of pizza. But imagine spotting a massive snake on your morning commute?

Watch this video of a massive black snake slithering across a New York City subway platform that was posted on Twitter this Sunday. The video was sent to train operator Canella Gomez Sunday morning who promptly posted it.

"I thought I have seen it all but this can't be real," the train operator wrote.

After some discussion, it was decided the black snake was most likely an eastern rat: a non-venomous species that is known for eating rodents. How the tables have turned for NYC rats. See some more reactions below.

Snake moves faster than the R train — JustinBrannan (@JustinBrannan) August 10, 2020

MTA trying to get rid of rats — Victor Tourinho (@tourinho_victor) August 10, 2020

I like how the person in the background is unbothered by a snake just feet from him. — Make Harlem Black Again🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@ChristmasUptown) August 10, 2020

The MTA hasn't reported a spotting of any snakes on a platform since then. It’s unclear whether this is someone’s pet snake out for a stroll (?), or a snake on the loose, but it sure is something out of the ordinary for New Yorkers.

