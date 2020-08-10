Watch video of an enormous snake on an NYC subway platform
Out with the pizza rat, in with the subway snake.
New Yorkers are programmed to not bat an eye at a rat spotting—from rats large enough to climb subway stairs, to rats dragging a slice of pizza. But imagine spotting a massive snake on your morning commute?
Watch this video of a massive black snake slithering across a New York City subway platform that was posted on Twitter this Sunday. The video was sent to train operator Canella Gomez Sunday morning who promptly posted it.
"I thought I have seen it all but this can't be real," the train operator wrote.
Being a #TrainOperator for @NYCTSubway I thought I have seen it all but this can’t be real @ClaytonGuse @progressiveact @danrivoli @danrivoli @dahvnyc @ScooterCasterNY @s_nessen @AvaPittmanTV @Ykaner89 pic.twitter.com/RB6zadM9BQ— Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) August 9, 2020
After some discussion, it was decided the black snake was most likely an eastern rat: a non-venomous species that is known for eating rodents. How the tables have turned for NYC rats. See some more reactions below.
Snake moves faster than the R train— JustinBrannan (@JustinBrannan) August 10, 2020
MTA trying to get rid of rats— Victor Tourinho (@tourinho_victor) August 10, 2020
I like how the person in the background is unbothered by a snake just feet from him.— Make Harlem Black Again🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@ChristmasUptown) August 10, 2020
The MTA hasn't reported a spotting of any snakes on a platform since then. It’s unclear whether this is someone’s pet snake out for a stroll (?), or a snake on the loose, but it sure is something out of the ordinary for New Yorkers.
Most popular on Time Out
- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17
- The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC
- A massive socially-distanced market is popping up in Brooklyn
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a different free opera each night this week
- NYC’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery is looking for an artist-in-residence