We ran the Google Art & Culture matchmaker against famous New Yorkers’ faces

By now you’ve likely come across Google’s new Art & Culture app, a program that, among other things, matches selfies to famous paintings. It’s a cheap trick from the technology giant to collect a whole slew of biometric data from its users (you can’t even use the selfie feature in Texas or Illinois), but we’ll be damned if it isn’t delightful to uncover your art history doppelgänger.

Running your own visage through Google’s face reader can get old pretty quick, though, and we couldn’t help but wonder what would turn up if we had the app analyze some of New York’s most famous faces. What followed was an amusing comparison between 10 of New York City’s most influential residents and portraits hanging in galleries across the globe.

From Sarah Jessica Parker to Anna Wintour to Lady Liberty, our little experiment suggests that no New Yorker’s look is as original as one might think.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Sarah Jessica Parker

Leslie Jones

Anna Wintour

Steve Buscemi

Tina Fey

Fran Lebowitz

Tiffany Pollard

The Statue of Liberty

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.