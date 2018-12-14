We spoke to the Grinch about who needs to have a bigger heart

Time Out New York spent an afternoon this week with a large and smelly visitor. We'll give you a few hints: He’s mean, green and he has his own show. No, don't mean the Hulk: We're referring, of course, to Dr. Suess's greatest baddie, the Grinch.



The grouchiest and grimiest Whoville neighbor is back in New York in How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, which runs through December 30 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. In honor of the show's run, we spoke to the children's book character about Christmas in New York and who he thinks needs to have a bigger heart this holiday.

All right, Mr. Grinch. Why should New Yorkers come see your show?

Well, it’s all about me. They’ll see a lot of me, and people singing about me, as well as me singing about me. The show even has my name in the title. There’s a song called “One of a Kind,” and it’s my favorite because it’s all about me. It has everything you would want in a Broadway show—singing, dancing and all that Who jazz. Oh yeah, and then there’s that little ditty they sing about me. You know the one. Everyone knows that one.

What’s your least favorite thing about Christmas in New York?

The crowds, the decorations, the lights, the snow, general merriment. Y’know, the basics.

What's the worst Christmas gift you ever received?

This trip to New York isn’t so hot. Have you been to New York during Christmas time? It’s all so…merry. So very merry.

What's the worst Christmas gift you ever gave?

I gave all the Whos their Christmas back. Yuck!

Favorite NYC smell?

The smell of discarded Christmas trees in the new year is really quite pleasing.

Whose heart would you like to see grow three sizes larger this Christmas?

Commuters! C’mon, people! Move in to the center of the train! This fur gets caught in the closing door.

If you could live anywhere in NYC, which area would you choose?

Isn’t there a landfill on Staten Island? That sounds right up my alley. Oh, or an alley.

How are real estate prices on Mount Crumpit? It seems to have some really spectacular views…

The views are really great, but really the isolation is key. Please don’t move here.

Can you rank your fellow Christmas villains?

This is quite hard to do as I’ve been the O.V. (Original Villain) since 1957. But Harry and Marv from Home Alone are quite impressive. The Bumpus hounds from A Christmas Story would certainly help me steal some Who Roast Beast. Hans Gruber from Die Hard is also a role model of mine. And I wouldn’t say no to dinner with Ebenezer Scrooge.