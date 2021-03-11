We want to hear your thoughts on NYC!

We’re big fans of New York here at Time Out New York. (Obviously.) Still, there’s no denying the city has radically changed this year, both for the better and the worse. We cover a lot of those changes here daily—from new rules and regulations to all of the brilliant things small businesses are doing to adapt and cultural creators are doing to survive and thrive.

Now, we’d like to get your opinion on the current state of the city. How do you feel living here at this unique moment in time? Do you think NYC is still as exciting and welcoming as it has been in the past? What are your thoughts on the city’s future?

In order to have your voice heard, all you have to do is fill out this Time Out Index survey. It will only take you about 10 minutes and at the end we’ll give you the lowdown on the status of your current relationship with NYC—whether it's still ride-or-die or maybe needing a break.

The Index isn’t exactly new this year. For the past few years, we’ve been asking city-dwellers around the world searching questions about their lives. What are they feeling, thinking, eating, drinking, and doing for fun? And which are the best cities for living life to the full? We’ve found the answers in the Time Out Index: our huge, anonymous survey of urbanites all over the planet.

Two years ago, New York was even named the best city in the world based on respondents’ answers from all over the globe. Let’s see how it stacks up after this consequential year.



Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

