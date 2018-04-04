Why are Amtrak tickets out of NYC so damn expensive?

I’ve tried all the planes, trains and automobiles this seaboard has to offer in order to somehow get around without owning a car. My preferred method of travel, by far, is Amtrak—but I rarely end up taking it. Why? Because every time I go to purchase a ticket, I have to pay the value of my first child’s kidney just to venture a couple of states away.

RECOMMENDED: See more New York rants

Why do I have to book a train ticket a third of a year in advance just to get a semi-decent price? Why does a round-trip ticket from New York to Washington, D.C. cost the same as an actual flight and often $100 more? Why does Amtrak cost so much less on the West Coast? I understand how supply and demand works (I mean, sort of), but can’t the businesses that car-deprived citygoers rely upon at least strive to be economically feasible for all? Especially when it just got nearly $2 billion in the federal spending bill.

I want the ease of walking from work straight to Penn Station with my bag, saving money on pricey cab fare to the airport and avoiding a lengthy security check and hours of waiting around. I like Amtrak’s comfortable seats, the Wi-Fi and the snack cars. And, most of all, I like not being on a bus. Please, don’t make me take the bus again—I’m begging you!

Vote for your favorite NYC venues in Time Out’s 2018 Love New York Awards