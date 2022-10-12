As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves change, the promise of cold and snow threatens our current “good-feel” weather.

Well, good news on that front—AccuWeather is predicting that the amount of snow that NYC will get will be below the average of approximately 30 inches. The weather company is expecting anywhere from 18 to 23 inches of snow, which is in line with last year’s total amount of 17.8 inches, as first reported by Thrillist.

The white stuff will likely fall on between just six and nine days, AccuWeather states.

In general, NYC will be warmer, too.

The forecasters say that a “triple dip La Niña,” or the third La Niña (a weather pattern that blows cool water at the ocean’s surface) for the third year in a row, will affect weather patterns across the U.S.

But there was also a volcanic eruption earlier this year in Australia that will also affect our weather! The eruption was so powerful that it sent shockwaves around the world and caused the amount of water vapor in the stratosphere to increase by around 5%, according to the site.

What this means is winter will likely be warmer than usual this year because the warmer air is trapped under the water vapor. The weather site expects NYC to see temperatures about 2 to 3 degrees warmer in the fall and winter.

If you’re a snow seeker, you might be disappointed with the totals this winter in NYC, but fear not, better conditions are anticipated at ski slopes in New York and across New England where more frequent snow is anticipated, AccuWeather says.

For the rest of us, we’ll enjoy the milder winter weather and the occasional snow dump!