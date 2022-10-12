New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Central Park snow 2022
Photograph: Hideki Aono, courtesy Central Park Conservancy

Will it be a snowy winter in NYC?

AccuWeather says we’ll likely get a less-than-average amount of snowfall.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves change, the promise of cold and snow threatens our current “good-feel” weather. 

Well, good news on that front—AccuWeather is predicting that the amount of snow that NYC will get will be below the average of approximately 30 inches. The weather company is expecting anywhere from 18 to 23 inches of snow, which is in line with last year’s total amount of 17.8 inches, as first reported by Thrillist.

The white stuff will likely fall on between just six and nine days, AccuWeather states.

In general, NYC will be warmer, too.

The forecasters say that a “triple dip La Niña,” or the third La Niña (a weather pattern that blows cool water at the ocean’s surface) for the third year in a row, will affect weather patterns across the U.S.

But there was also a volcanic eruption earlier this year in Australia that will also affect our weather! The eruption was so powerful that it sent shockwaves around the world and caused the amount of water vapor in the stratosphere to increase by around 5%, according to the site.

What this means is winter will likely be warmer than usual this year because the warmer air is trapped under the water vapor. The weather site expects NYC to see temperatures about 2 to 3 degrees warmer in the fall and winter.

If you’re a snow seeker, you might be disappointed with the totals this winter in NYC, but fear not, better conditions are anticipated at ski slopes in New York and across New England where more frequent snow is anticipated, AccuWeather says.

For the rest of us, we’ll enjoy the milder winter weather and the occasional snow dump!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.