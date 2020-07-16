Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Williamsburg dance club Kinfolk is permanently closing
Kinfolk
Photograph: @ksushas

Williamsburg dance club Kinfolk is permanently closing

"We did not want this to be the way we said goodbye.”

By Collier Sutter Posted: Thursday July 16 2020, 9:54am
Advertising

Kinfolk, the multiuse creative venue on the corner of N 11th and Wythe, is shuttering its doors after 12 years.

In a letter addressed to "family and friends" on Tuesday, the Kinfolk team made the announcement that this decision, forced by financial burdens from the pandemic, was not made lightly.

"Unfortunately, the reality of the extended shutdown and piling up of operational costs has essentially forced the decision to be made for us,” the letter reads. After over a decade, they reiterated how heartbroken they are: “ We did not want this to be the way we said goodbye.”

They also expressed how proud they are of the community and legacy that was built that gave people a space to gather and express their "100 percent true selves." 

"We can only hope the energy created in our spaces will inspire and help grow the next scene, sparking a future of an ever-changing New York still built on expression, acceptance and freedom to be yourself," they wrote. "This is the ethos, we believe that makes this city the best place on planet Earth."

The vibrant Brooklyn space has been open since 2013, and hosted a variety of happenings from art openings to DJ sets. On any given night, you may have caught a secret show by beatsmith Jamie xx, attended a party where Jonah Hill showed up, or counted on it for a nights of pure house, trap, rap and reggae.

djs

 

Photograph: Natalie Miano

 

Both Kinfolk 90, the coffee shop by day and bar by night, and Kinfolk 94, the disco ball-laden club with a dance floor, have been the grounds for many New York memories. Fans of the space have taken to social media to say goodbye with their own slew of stories and thoughts on the sudden closure. 

Many also eluded to their fears about what's to come for New York nightlife as we know it. Without major government action and with hefty rent checks building up for those sprawling venue locals, there’s a lot of anxiety around when the next nightlife institution will be forced to shut.

Most popular on Time Out

- Last year’s best new play is streaming live this Saturday
- Everything you need to know about Phase 4 reopening plans in NYC
- The best live theater to stream online today
- If you fly into a New York airport, you’ll have to fill out this form or be fined $2,000
- Six unique Airbnbs you can rent in NYC

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising