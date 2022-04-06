There's a new place to get pierced in Brooklyn! Get your ears pierced, that is.

Rowan Piercing Studio, the piercing shop that distinguishes itself by allowing only registered nurses to work as ear piercers (as opposed to say, a local high school student at your local Claire's), is opening on Monday, April 11, at 231C Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg. Rowan currently has another New York City studio at 1227 3rd Ave (at 71st Street) on the Upper East Side.

While plenty of piercing studios and tattoo shops have already claimed their stake in North Brooklyn, Rowan sets itself apart with a boutique-like space, focusing on wellness, safety and self-expression, especially helpful for those nervous to get pierced.

Nurses use a hand-pressured device (never a piercing gun) with pre-sterilized 14 karat gold or stainless steel earrings to pierce. The piercing jewelry has safety backs and long posts to ensure sufficient airflow and optimal healing. Hollow needles are also available as a piercing tool and the only option for certain parts of the ear.

The jewelry and piercing method has been developed with all ages in mind—the founder, Louisa Serene Schneider, is a mom—and Rowan's ear piercings are available for all ages, with consent (and an adult presence) required for those under 18. Those eager but anxious about their piercings can also receive a fun "Certificate of Bravery" following the procedure.

Rowan also offers support during the healing process with an email helpful where new pierce-ees can reach out to a nurse at any time.

Prices for Rowan's piercings start at $35 for one lobe or cartilage piercing or $50 for two, plus the cost of the piercing studs. Those already content with the number of holes in their ears can shop for jewelry on-site as well.

Piercing appointments are available to pre book online.