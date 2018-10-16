Williamsburg's beloved Videology Bar and Cinema is closing its doors before Halloween

NYC moviegoers, it is with a heavy heart that we share some sad news.

Forrest Cardamenis, Film and Events Programmer at Williamsburg spot Videology, tweeted this morning saying the beloved institution—which is known for its cult-favorite and campy film screenings mixed with signature cocktails like “Practical Magic with Midnight Margaritas” or “Cruel Intentions with a Long Island Iced Tea”—is closing next week.

After almost 15 amazing years, Videology will be closing its doors for the last time on October 27th. Thank you so much to all of our loyal and passionate customers. We couldn't have done it without you! — VideologyBar&Cinema (@Videology) October 16, 2018

We spoke to the bar-slash-cinema’s Creative Director Madeleine Tangney and she said, “The owners came to a decision that after 15 years in business, it’s been great run, but they’re ready to move on and try something new.”

The joint plans to go out with a bang the weekend before Halloween with back-to-back screenings of Suspiria on October 27. The bar will be decorated and transformed into the Tanz Dance Academy of Freiburg. Tangey adds, “We’re going all out for our last night, and it’s going to be really cool.”

You can get your tickets for the screening here, but the party in the bar will be free entry.