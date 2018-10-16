News / Movies

Williamsburg's beloved Videology Bar and Cinema is closing its doors before Halloween

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday October 16 2018, 11:50am

Williamsburg's beloved Videology Bar and Cinema is closing its doors before Halloween
Photograph: Courtesy Lisette Poole

NYC moviegoers, it is with a heavy heart that we share some sad news.

Forrest Cardamenis, Film and Events Programmer at Williamsburg spot Videology, tweeted this morning saying the beloved institution—which is known for its cult-favorite and campy film screenings mixed with signature cocktails like “Practical Magic with Midnight Margaritas” or “Cruel Intentions with a Long Island Iced Tea”—is closing next week. 

We spoke to the bar-slash-cinema’s Creative Director Madeleine Tangney and she said, “The owners came to a decision that after 15 years in business, it’s been great run, but they’re ready to move on and try something new.” 

The joint plans to go out with a bang the weekend before Halloween with back-to-back screenings of Suspiria on October 27. The bar will be decorated and transformed into the Tanz Dance Academy of Freiburg. Tangey adds, “We’re going all out for our last night, and it’s going to be really cool.”

You can get your tickets for the screening here, but the party in the bar will be free entry.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest