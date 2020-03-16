Work out to these fitness classes you can stream from home

All gyms in the Tri-State area will be closed indefinitely as of 8pm tonight, as part of a joint regional plan to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

That means gym rats, yoga enthusiasts and other fitness fans, like YMCA diehard Mayor Bill de Blasio, will have to move their workouts elsewhere if they want to keep in shape. (Side note: ClassPass is offering the option to pause this month for free, and they will keep all your credits until June. They'll also waive cancelation fees through the end of March.)

Luckily, a number of gyms and instructors are offering their workouts via livestream. Most of them are offering limited free trials with a subscription that you can cancel later if you're not feeling it.

Keep an eye out on your fitness instructors' and gyms' social media pages because many are announcing live workouts and deals through the next few weeks.

Here are a few offerings you can jump on now:

OBE Fitness (cardio, strength & flexibility): Use the code ‘SWEATSANDCITY’ for your first month of guided at-home workouts free and get a live sculpt workout on March 17 at 10:30am.

P.volve (low-impact strengthening): An extended 30 day free trial of streamed classes with no credit card needed using the code "OnePvolve".

Physique57(Barre): Seven-day free trial of recorded classes.



Melissa Wood Health: Seven-day free trial and free live-streamed classes on Instagram.

Tone It Up (low-impact): One free month for new users.



Daily Burn (cardio kickboxing, HIIT, Barre, yoga, more): A free 60-day trial of online classes.

305Fitness (cardio dance): There will be live cardio dance parties streamed live on Youtube. Check its Instagram for the next party or dance along to a recorded one instead.

Sputnik Yoga (yoga): Donation-based classes daily on Instagram Live for four weeks. $5 is the suggested donation that you can venmo to @sputnikyoga.

Blink Fitness (gym): All fitness content, more than 500 classes from cardio to meditation, from Daily Burn, Aaptiv, Gaiam and Shape, will be available to new and existing members through April 30 on Blink's app. This was previously only available to premium members. You can also join for $1 and get the month of March free.