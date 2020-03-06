Works by internationally renowned artists are coming to LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B

If you pull your luggage through LaGuardia Airport's shiny, new Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall when it opens later this year, you'll see major installations designed by internationally-recognized artists that will "express the creative spirit of New York."

The Public Art Fund on Thursday announced that it has partnered with LaGuardia Gateway Partners to commission four art installations inside the new terminal's Arrivals and Departures Hall.

The Public Art Fund selected Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens, and Sarah Sze out of a group of creatives who developed proposals for original and iconic artworks for the terminal.

While the chosen artists have been featured at museums around the world, they have also all had artwork shown here in New York: Jeppe Hein, a resident of Berlin, recently had his piece, Please Touch the Art, displayed at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in 2015. Sabine Hornig, also based in Berlin, has had her work, Projects 78, featured at The Museum of Modern Art. Laura Owens from Los Angeles has been featured at the Guggenheim, MoMA, and the Whitney. Sarah Sze, who lives in NYC, is a professor of visual arts at Columbia University and recently unveiled her work at the new Second Avenue subway line's 96th Street Station called Blueprint for a Landscape.

Photographs: Courtesy Tom-Wagner, Noah Webb, Sabine Honig and Sarah Sze

The initial portion of Terminal B (the new eastern concourse that opened in 2019) currently features art by New York-based artists Chris Bogia and Olaf Breuning.

The Arrivals and Departures Hall opens later this year as the next step in the $8 billion comprehensive redevelopment of the airport that presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden once compared to a "third-world country."