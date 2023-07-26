Wu-Tang Clan will headline a free hip-hop fest in Queens

New York is celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary all summer—here’s how to get tickets.

New York City, the birthplace of hip-hop is celebrating the art form all summer for its 50th anniversary.

As part of the festivities, SiriusXM and Pandora just announced a new all-day music festival at the Knockdown Center in Queens on August 10.

“For the Love” will celebrate of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with a day full of events and a show headlined by legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, which started in Staten Island in the early 1990s. The festival is intended to celebrate the impact and listener love of hip-hop.

The day will start out with a family-friendly program, “For the Love: Community Giveback” in which local students, families, and businesses can enjoy hip-hop activities and performances to support the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens. Throughout the afternoon, breakdancing performances, double-dutch to live, interactive broadcasts of SiriusXM Hip-Hop Nation’s Gray Rizzy and The Heat’s DJ Steel will also take place.

SiriusXM personalities Mina SayWhat, Torae, Coach PR, D-Stroy, Bugsy, DJ Superstar Jay, DJ Wallah, and DJ Taj will be on hand to host, DJ, and more. Food will be provided by local BIPOC-owned and operated food trucks.

By evening, Wu-Tang Clan will take the stage with every member of the crew.

“Hip-hop is not just music, it's a culture which has defined and redefined our society through the years. Wu-Tang Clan has contributed so immensely to the hip-hop community, making a lasting impact on so many people's lives, and we are honored to share this momentous occasion with these music pioneers and have them take the SiriusXM stage to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop,” said Joshua “J1” Raiford, Vice President of Music Programming at SiriusXM/Pandora.

RSVP to the event is free, and admission will be granted on a first-come, first served basis. The daytime event is 13+ and the nighttime event with Wu-Tang is 21+.