Yayoi Kusama's highly anticipated New York Botanical Garden exhibition has been postponed

One of the most-anticipated exhibitions of the year—the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's takeover of the New York Botanical Garden—has been postponed.

In an announcement on Thursday, the New York Botanical Garden said that it has rescheduled the landmark exhibit, "Cosmic Nature," which was supposed to open May 9, 2020, to the spring of 2021.

Kusama said that the passion she and the staff at the garden have poured into the exhibition "is still burning."

"Everyone, I hope you will wait," she said in a statement. "We aspire for endless love permeated with everyone’s hearts of human love, a wish for peace in the world, our dreams, and wonders of hope—it is our wish that this exhibition can offer these as its greatest gift. I hope you all can wait."

"Cosmic Nature," once it opens, will be spread out among both indoor and outdoor sites on NYBG’s 250 acres. It will include paintings, sculptures and the artist’s signature Infinity Rooms. Four of the projects will be making their NYC debut, the most exciting of which will surely be Infinity Mirrored Room—Illusion Inside the Heart, which will be housed in a cube-shaped structure located out in the open. Featuring mirrored sides, the exterior of the piece will reflect the changing skies while the interior will glow with a seemingly endless array of colored lights.

Elsewhere, there will be an interactive greenhouse installation, in which visitors will be invited apply stickers picturing coral-colored blossoms throughout the interior—thus taking part in one of Kusama’s signature "obliteration" pieces.

Also on view will be two new outdoor monumental sculptures, the self-explanatory Dancing Pumpkin and a 13-foot high biomorphic form featuring a polka-dotted face called I Want to Fly to the Universe.

The NYBG itself will chime in with special flower bed plantings patterned on Kusama’s paintings and an allée of trees wrapped in polka-dotted fabric.