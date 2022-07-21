Times Square is extra chaotic this Thursday, thanks to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

His hypebeast apparel and sneaker line, Yeezy, partnered with Gap for a collection of designer basics, which has been available online since February 2022. Now, the monochromatic, greyscale staple pieces (perfect for a New Yorker’s all-black wardrobe, to be honest) are available in a YZY GAP brick-and-mortar store for the first time. And of course, that Gap store is the Times Square Flagship.

“Gap’s Times Square flagship store has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design,” says a press release.

But to see what that entails, you’ll have to visit. Early social media posts from the retail shop make it look like a chaotic sample sale experience, with light installations.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s is promoted as a utilitarian design, with items like the iconic Gap hoodie reinvented for extra drip and at a higher price point—$240. The collection offers dozens of unisex, men’s and women’s items, many of which are new to the Gap repertoire. Think charcoal-hued sateen overalls ($300) and a long sleeve body suit offering full hand and foot coverage, but an open back or a little breeze (also $300).

These items will be sold at Gap at 1514 Broadway from 10am on Thursday, July 21 until 10pm, fetching a predictably long line and likely higher resale prices. Yeezy products are expected to be added to more Gap locations soon. A countdown clock on the Yeezy website hints at something (or maybe nothing?) happening on Sunday, July 24.