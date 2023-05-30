New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Animal Care Centers of NYC dog
Photograph: courtesy of Animal Care Centers of NYC

You can adopt a dog for $5 on Wednesday

Animal Care Centers of NYC are helping medium and large dogs find forever homes.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Fact: Summer in New York City is better with a dog. And whether you have a four-legged friend or you’re looking to add a dog to your family, Wednesday, May 31, may be the day you bond with your new best friend.

Animal Care Centers of New York, a nonprofit that helps save and rescue pets throughout the city, is dealing with overpopulation at its Manhattan shelter by putting adoptable pups on sale. 

On Wednesday, May 31, all dogs 40 pounds and over will have a $5 adoption fee, in order to encourage some dogs in need of homes to find their humans. 

Several of ACC's adoptable pooches are featured on their TikTok, to showcase their cuteness and great qualities. Many of these dogs have spent close to a year waiting for homes. A search tool on the ACC website also helps potential pet parents browse available dogs. 

With an upcoming New York State ban on purchasing dogs are pet stores, adopting will soon be the only way to get a pet in New York City. 

ACC operates shelters in Harlem, Brooklyn and Staten Island. They're all open for meet-and-greet adoptions starting at 12pm on Wednesday.  

If you can't make it for the sale, know that plenty of dogs at these centers are still awaiting homes and typical fees range from $75 - $250. IDNYC holders can get $25 off adoption fees, veterans also get a discount, and those willing to take in a sick or injured pet in need of care can have their fees waived as well. Seniors 60 years and older can also add a senior companion to their home, with fees waived for animals over 6 years old. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.