You can adopt a dog for $5 on Wednesday

Fact: Summer in New York City is better with a dog. And whether you have a four-legged friend or you’re looking to add a dog to your family, Wednesday, May 31, may be the day you bond with your new best friend.

Animal Care Centers of New York, a nonprofit that helps save and rescue pets throughout the city, is dealing with overpopulation at its Manhattan shelter by putting adoptable pups on sale.

On Wednesday, May 31, all dogs 40 pounds and over will have a $5 adoption fee, in order to encourage some dogs in need of homes to find their humans.

Several of ACC's adoptable pooches are featured on their TikTok, to showcase their cuteness and great qualities. Many of these dogs have spent close to a year waiting for homes. A search tool on the ACC website also helps potential pet parents browse available dogs.

With an upcoming New York State ban on purchasing dogs are pet stores, adopting will soon be the only way to get a pet in New York City.

ACC operates shelters in Harlem, Brooklyn and Staten Island. They're all open for meet-and-greet adoptions starting at 12pm on Wednesday.

If you can't make it for the sale, know that plenty of dogs at these centers are still awaiting homes and typical fees range from $75 - $250. IDNYC holders can get $25 off adoption fees, veterans also get a discount, and those willing to take in a sick or injured pet in need of care can have their fees waived as well. Seniors 60 years and older can also add a senior companion to their home, with fees waived for animals over 6 years old.