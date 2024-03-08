If you’ve been feeling lonely but have been putting off adopting a pooch or kitten for a while, consider this sign to do so this weekend.

On Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, Best Friends Animal Society in NYC and Animal Care Centers of NYC are teaming up to host a pet adoption pop-up event and waiving all adoption fees to find homes for dozens of their furry friends.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do with a dog in NYC

The event will take place The Spot, which is located at 232 Varet Street in East Williamsburg, from 11am to 5pm. Cat and dog adoption fees, which can add up to hundreds of dollars in some places, will be waived. Kitten adoption fees will be reduced from $125 to just $25.

"We are packed with wonderful dogs, cats and kittens right now,” said Jessica Vacarro, Director of Placement, Animal Care Centers of NYC. “Partnering with Best Friends in NYC helps us reach a whole new pool of potential adopters and we are excited to find homes for our great pets.”

The pop-up is an effort for the shelters to make room for more pets who might need it. “At a time when Animal Care Centers of NYC is at capacity, individuals can help save lives by choosing the adoption option,” said Marlan Roberts, Executive Director, Best Friends in NYC. “By adopting a unique and loveable shelter pet, two lives are saved – the adopted cat or dog, and another that can now take their space in the shelter.”

To check out some of the cuties that the shelters are trying to find homes for, check out Animal Care Centers of NYC’s website here or Best Friends Animal Society website here.