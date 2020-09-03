You can apply to be an official leaf peeper for New York State

If seeing the fiery reds, burnt oranges and electric yellows of fall leaves thrills you, there's a job with your name on it this season.

I Love NY, New York State's official tourism website, is looking for volunteer leaf peepers who would give foliage reports each week with their observations and estimations of foliage conditions for the upcoming weekend.

As an official leaf peeper, you’ll be asked to note the location of your reporting, the percentage of leaves you expect to be changed by the coming weekend, the expected colors visitors will see, the overall brilliance of the leaves, and the stage of the season (no change, just changing, near peak, peak, and past peak).

The voluntary position begins the second week in September and lasts up until the first or second week of November.

It also has another perk, too—leaf peepers will be featured on iloveny.com and will have the chance to have their photos featured on the official I LOVE NY social media accounts, which has nearly two million followers. How's that for your 'gram?

You can apply right here. You just need to show that you're a New York State resident, tell why you are interested in the position and agree to the terms and conditions. Happy leaf peeping!

