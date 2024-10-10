Subscribe
You can book $139 one-way fares for flights from New York to St. Vincent and the Grenadines right now

Take a flight to these Caribbean islands from JFK Airport.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
Indian Bay Beach And Blue Lagoon Coral Garden in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Photograph: Shutterstock | Indian Bay Beach And Blue Lagoon Coral Garden in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Need to make a quick exit from New York City? Now you can on the cheap thanks to a new flight offered by JetBlue.

For the first time ever, the airline launched service to the “unspoiled nature, sky-blue waters and stunning landscapes” of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. 

Right now, you can now book $139 one-way flights between the two locations, with the new roundtrip service operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"We are ecstatic to welcome JetBlue to our shores, marking a major step forward in our tourism development efforts,” said Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “As we continue to enhance our tourism offerings and promote our beautiful islands as a premier destination, this partnership opens new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers. The connection with New York is especially significant as it strengthens ties with our diaspora and provides more seamless travel options for those wishing to explore St. Vincent and the Grenadines."

The inaugural flight (an Airbus A320 aircraft) took off on Thursday, October 10, landing at Argyle International Airport (SVD). If you don’t know, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is actually made up of 32 islands and cays in the Caribbean. It’s actually known as the “Critter Capital of the Caribbean” because there’s an abundance of marine wildlife to discover, whether you’re scuba diving, yachting or whale, dolphin and turtle watching.

