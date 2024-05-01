You can book a stay in an X-Men 97-themed mansion in Westchester

You can enter to book an experience at this 2D-designed space with an immersive experience.

If you’re anything like me, you’re really enjoying the new X-Men 97 show by Marvel Animation on Disney+ and you want to tell everyone about it (episode 5, right?).

Well, Airbnb can do you one better and you don’t even need powers! It’s launching a chance to stay at the Xavier Institute for Higher Learning in Westchester, NY. The stay, which is set up inside a four-bedroom mansion in High Castle and “hosted” by Jubilee, is a 2D experience that includes:

A new student orientation video from Jubilee

The opportunity to concoct experiments in Beast’s lab

The chance to train like an X-Man in the Danger Room

A stop in the iconic War Room for team briefings and to try on Cerebro

Staying overnight in either host Jubilee’s bedroom straight out of the 90s, Wolverine’s room inspired by the series, Beast’s lab, or the new recruits dorm room.

Beignets for breakfast (Gambit’s secret recipe)

On the Airbnb listing for the X-Mansion, Jubilee writes about the experience:

“Hey, I’m Jubilee! If I’m not at the mall, you can find me hanging with my fellow X-Men. We’re talking Cyclops, Storm, and Wolverine! I learned how to light up the sky at Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning. Basically, I have the power to shoot fireworks from my hands. Rad, huh? Can’t wait to have you over to the house so you can see what we’re all about.”

Photograph: Holly Andres, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Holly Andres, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Holly Andres, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Holly Andres, courtesy of Airbnb

Before you leave, you’ll get debriefed on your new mutant powers an official diploma and a class photo.

The space itself looks like the animated series come to life — certainly worth hosting the likes of Magneto and our beloved hero Gambit.

Booking opens at airbnb.com at 5:30pm today (May 1) with stays starting in June. When you try booking, you’ll need to provide your preferred stay dates, your guests, and answer a question about why you want to go. Airbnb will randomly select potential guests and ask them to book it.

Requests to book close at 11:59pm PT on May 13, 2024, and it’s $97 per person to stay the night.

If you can’t secure the stay, you can just go to the two-hour X-Men experience at the X-Mansion, which you can book starting May 9 right here.

This experience is part of Airbnb’s Icons program, a new category of “extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.”

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”