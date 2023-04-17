A beloved Taiwanese fried chicken chain from the Philippines is opening in New York City.

Chunky Boss, known for their crispy golden cutlets that are twice as thick and twice as crisp as the standard Taiwanese fried chicken, is opening in midtown at 129 East 45th Street, on Tuesday, April 18.

The grand opening will offer guests the opportunity to order anything off the menu, with a big perk: The first 20 customers will be eligible to win free Chunky Boss for a year.

To enter, you’ll need to order in person, have a New York ID and be over the age of 18. The first 20 orders will be rewarded with a free meal per week (a sandwich, fries and drink) until April 2024. Combos start at $14.99, so the prize is worth over $2000.

Expect long lines at the beginning of opening day, because after the first 20 customers, the next 100 orders will be rewarded with a buy one get one meal.

If you want to just taste the menu on opening day, there’s plenty to enjoy. Crispy Boss’s signature fried chicken is available as a crispy cutlet, a spicy cutlet or golden chicken fingers. The fried chicken can then be seasoned with classic pepper powder, spicy powder, plum powder, or an original seasoning. Dipping sauces include cheese sauce, mango sauce, honey mustard, and sweet and chili sauce. Boss French fries and plum sweet potato fries are available as sides.

Already, Chunky’ Boss’ packaging is apt for Manhattan. A container for chicken and fries balances nicely on a plastic soft drink, so you can sip from your straw and dip your food into sauces while walking in the city.

This will be Chunky Boss’s first U.S. location. The restaurant will open at 11:30am and stay open until 7pm, which will be its daily hours.