You can get a free iced coffee at Dunkin' tomorrow

Dunkin' is offering free iced coffee to kick off fall and welcome people back on Wednesday, September 9.

From noon to 6pm at any tri-state area Dunkin', you can pick up a small iced coffee with any purchase, whether it's a single doughnut, hashbrowns or a coffee for your significant other.

The following areas will be offering free iced coffee on Wednesday: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester; in New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren; and in Fairfield, Connecticut.

On top of the deal, Dunkin' is doing ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each franchised location at noon with local celebrities at eight select locations, including Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino in Manhattan, former New York Jets and Barstool Sports star Willie Colon in the Bronx and Brooklyn, Joe & Real Housewife Melissa Gorga at the Jersey Shore, former Mets pitcher John Franco on Long Island, and former Jets players Wayne Chrebet and Nick Mangold in New Jersey.

The ceremonies and free coffee are ways for Dunkin to thank everyone who helped keep it running, according to Katie Silvio, Dunkin’ brands integrated marketing manager for Metro New York.

"Our local communities and neighborhoods were the hardest hit during this pandemic, but what has been truly inspiring is the perseverance and spirit we’ve seen over the past several months that makes the tri-state area such a special place to live and for our franchisees to operate," she said.

Since the pandemic hit, Dunkin has offered contactless ordering through its app so customers can just grab their order and go when they arrive.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 21 most in-demand NYC outdoor dining reservations

- 20 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- The most romantic restaurants in NYC

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- Broadway shows now on sale for 2021

Share the story