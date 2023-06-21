You can get pizza delivered on the subway this summer

New York is known as the city where you can get anything at any time, and that's about to become even more true.

If you were craving a pie during your subway commute, you may just be able to enjoy a hot box of pizza delivered during your underground journey.

Pizza Hut and the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Mutant Mayhem, are teaming up, for pizza and superhero fans around the city.

In honor of the upcoming film debuting in theatres this summer on August 2, Pizza Hut is reaching new depths, testing “Underground Deliveries” for a limited time in New York City.

Photograph: courtesy of Pizza Hut

If you’re not yet a major fan of the Ninja Turtles (you should be), know that these mutant heroic reptiles live in an abandoned subway station, and like all New Yorkers, love pizza. Pizza Hut is letting fans feel like a Ninja Turtle (no weird shell required) by enjoying underground pizza delivery.

Here's how the underground pizza works: you'll text the Turtle Emoji to a dedicated hotline number (88785), which then places an order for Pizza Hut pizza. Once ordered, Pizza Hut promptly prepares and delivers the piping hot pizza within minutes directly to the marked “Pizza Drop Zone” within a given subway station. Wait patiently, and a Big New Yorker will arrive, for you to enjoy on the route home, or take up into the sunlight, your call.

In addition to its first-ever Underground Delivery test, Pizza Hut is unveiling a few more elements of its partnership with the TMNT film including a Pizza Power Mobile AR Game, specialty Mutant Mayhem-themed pizza boxes, and cameos within the film. Pick a theater that serves pizza, you’ll want it while watching. As the Turtles always say, “Cowabunga!”