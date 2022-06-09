You can get tickets to Europe for $129 right now

Finding a cheap flight to Europe is like finding a needle in a haystack, so anytime a deal comes through, we have to alert everyone!

Play Airlines, an Icelandic airline, is offering $99 flights from NYC to Iceland and $129 flights from NYC to European cities, including Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen or Paris.

There is a catch, as you might have guessed. Flights will be out of New York Stewart International Airport (in Hudson Valley) and tickets are first-come, first-served and you only have until midnight June 10, as first reported by Thrillist.

Any bookings for Iceland have to be made for any time between Wednesdays, August 31 and November 16, 2022. Any bookings to Berlin, Paris, Dublin and Copenhagen must be made for any time between Saturdays, September 3 and November 12, 2022.

The advertised fare is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, of course.

What are you waiting for? Book it!