You can go inside a Yayoi Kusama infinity mirror room in NYC this summer

A new infinity mirror room by Yayoi Kusama is finally opening up at the New York Botanical Garden.

As part of the major "KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature" exhibit, the exterior of Infinity Mirrored Room—Illusion Inside the Heart (2020) has been on view since the exhibit opened in April, but interior access has been closed to the public until it was safer to allow people inside.

RECOMMENDED: A first look at the major Yayoi Kusama exhibition opening in NYC

If you've already been, you might've seen the big, reflective cube in the gardens. The piece has holes you can look into to see infinite dots of light that change with the time of day and season.

Now that the city's positivity rate is at an all-time low, access to the inside will begin on August 3, with separate, limited-capacity tickets that will go on sale on June 24.

You'll need an additional ticket to see it. So you'll need a specific ticket to see Infinity Mirrored Room—Illusion Inside the Heart with the purchase of a KUSAMA Garden & Gallery Pass or KUSAMA Garden Pass ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyemin Hailey Lee (@hyeminion)

NYBG says that tickets are "highly limited and expected to sell out."

Only four people of the same party can go in at a time and no bags or other items are allowed inside—outdoor storage will be provided to temporarily stow your belongings.

"KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature" is a stunning review of the Japanese artist's work that is on glorious display all across the garden in four different experiences on its landscape, in and around the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and in the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building. Visitors will come across her sculptures and installations almost randomly as you might happen upon a beautiful flower in nature. Her work makes you stop in your tracks and connect with it. You can read more about what you'll see in our first look from April.

NYBG just announced its release of a new block of timed tickets beginning on June 24 for the show, for dates between August 3 and October 31. You can find them here.