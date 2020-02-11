You can have a sleepover at the IKEA in Red Hook

Grab your PJs!

If you’ve ever fantasized about living at IKEA and thought—I’ll just move my things in right here—while passing through the pristine bedroom showrooms, then this is right up your alley.

The furniture giant just announced a raffle where some lucky folks will get the chance to stay over in an actual showroom at the IKEA Brooklyn on World Sleep Day, Friday, March 13.

Before catching Zs on that Friday evening, guests will get to partake in loads of sleep-related activities, too. You can expect to hang in an “Insomniac Lounge” that will feature ASMR, try out a silent disco or learn how to create your own ideal sleep scenario.

The contest kicks off today and is only open to members of the IKEA Family, but that’s free to join anytime. Randomly selected winners will be contacted starting the week of Feb 24, and each winner can bring a plus one to join them for what sounds like one heck-of-a slumber party.

If you aren't one of the lucky souls to win the sleepover, you could also partake in IKEA’s After Dark in-store events on Saturday Feb 22 from 3 to 9pm. There, you can learn what it takes to achieve a great nights sleep through techniques that let you relax and unplug, and organizational tips to make your bedroom extra zen.

And best of all, there's no assembly required!