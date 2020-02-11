Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right You can have a sleepover at the IKEA in Red Hook
News / City Life

You can have a sleepover at the IKEA in Red Hook

By Collier Sutter Posted: Tuesday February 11 2020, 12:26pm

You can have a sleepover at the IKEA in Red Hook
Shutterstock

Grab your PJs!

If you’ve ever fantasized about living at IKEA and thought—I’ll just move my things in right here—while passing through the pristine bedroom showrooms, then this is right up your alley. 

The furniture giant just announced a raffle where some lucky folks will get the chance to stay over in an actual showroom at the IKEA Brooklyn on World Sleep Day, Friday, March 13.

Before catching Zs on that Friday evening, guests will get to partake in loads of sleep-related activities, too. You can expect to hang in an “Insomniac Lounge” that will feature ASMR, try out a silent disco or learn how to create your own ideal sleep scenario.

The contest kicks off today and is only open to members of the IKEA Family, but that’s free to join anytime. Randomly selected winners will be contacted starting the week of Feb 24, and each winner can bring a plus one to join them for what sounds like one heck-of-a slumber party.

If you aren't one of the lucky souls to win the sleepover, you could also partake in IKEA’s After Dark in-store events on Saturday Feb 22 from 3 to 9pm. There, you can learn what it takes to achieve a great nights sleep through techniques that let you relax and unplug, and organizational tips to make your bedroom extra zen. 

And best of all, there's no assembly required!

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Collier Sutter 49 Posts

Born and bred right outside of New York City, Collier loves getting people off their couches and into the crux of New York’s playground and happenings. Collier got her start in the media industry writing on People Magazine’s food team where a normal day was interviewing stars like Danny DeVito about bathing in chocolate for M&M’s Super Bowl commercial. If she could subsist on Doughnut Plant alone, she’d do it in a heartbeat. She also loves propagating about her favorite taco joints that don’t scrimp on their fillings. You can find her at music gigs several nights a week in her now home borough of Brooklyn, or in Queens. Collier is the Associate Things To Do Editor in New York. You can follow her on Instagram @sutterbugg.

Latest news

    More news