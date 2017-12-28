You can literally destroy your worst memories from 2017 in Times Square today

This year has been a taxing one for New Yorkers. You’d be hard-pressed to find a human being in the city who doesn’t have a single regret from 2017. From sardine-packed, overcrowded subway rides to truly miserable first dates, there’s no shortage of events that residents here would like to purge from their memories.

While an Eternal Sunshine–esque treatment is the stuff of science fiction, an event in Times Square on Thursday will give New Yorkers a chance to take objects that evoke their worst memories from the past year and literally remove them from the face of the earth. At the 10th annual Good Riddance Day, participants can destroy their most unpleasant mementos from 2017. Dumpsters, shredders and sledgehammers will be on hand, providing those who are most disappointed with 2017 a brief, cathartic release. Organized by the Times Square Alliance and Shred-It, the event has become a cute tradition for the city—it’s a twist on the Latin American New Year’s tradition of burning dolls that represent issues from the year prior.

The destruction kicks off at noon in Times Square on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

