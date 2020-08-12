You can now book a roomette on Amtrak and bring a friend for free

If you've been looking to get out of the city with a loved one but you're nervous about air travel, and renting a car is too expensive, Amtrak is offering a buy-one-get-one deal now through August 15.

The deal—"Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free"—is for travel in a roomette from August 14 through September 30, 2020. From New York City (Penn Station or Newark) you and a friend or family member can go as far as Savannah, Georgia for $416 one way, for example.

The following trains from New York have roomettes available: Cardinal (New York-Washington-Charlottesville-Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago), Crescent (New York-Atlanta-New Orleans), Lake Shore Limited (New York-Albany-Chicago) and Silver Service (New York-Washington, DC-Charleston-Savannah-Jacksonville-Orlando-Tampa/Miami).

What is a roomette you ask? It's a private room with two comfy seats that convert to upper and lower bunks with fresh linens, a big picture window, a private restroom and shower with provided towels, turndown service, meals and lounge access at major stations.

Amtrak is also taking safety precautions to make rail travel safe, and offering deals on private roomettes is one of them. You can learn more about what Amtrak is doing to keep its trains safe and clean here.

"During this time, more customers are selecting our private rooms and we are pleased that this promotion makes it easier for more people to try these unique accommodations for the first time,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer.

Amtrak is working to get riders back on the train after losing 95 percent of its ridership due to the pandemic.

To get in on the discount, use the Fare Finder from this page or enter code V538 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app (an advanced reservation of at least three days is required).

