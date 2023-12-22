New York
Timeout

Ricardo the Bull
Photograph: courtesy of Skylands Animal Sanctuary

You can now buy a plushie of Ricardo the runaway bull

The bull who escaped a slaughterhouse now has his own stuffed animal.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Moove over Build-A-Bear. Ricardo the Bull is here!

The year wouldn’t be complete without at least one animal escaping slaughter. This was the case for “Ricardo,” a Texas Longhorn bull that captured all of our attention last week when he was seen running down the train tracks near Newark’s Penn Station last Thursday morning.

After he was captured, he was taken to his new home, Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

Slaughterhouses are a grisly reality, so we can’t help but cheer when there’s a happily ever after.

He seems content in his new home and his life looks to be pretty cushy, at least compared to his previous conditions.

Ricardo’s story has warmed hearts so much that New Jersey Transit decided to make Ricardo into a plushie that you can purchase.

The 6-inch Ricardo the Bull is available for $20.

“NJ TRANSIT is proud to introduce this adorable plush companion, named after the real-life bull who captured the hearts of New Jerseyans as well as the entire nation’s attention. Now, you can bring home a piece of Ricardo’s inspiring story while helping support him on his new journey.”

A portion of the proceeds will go directly to Skylands Animal Sanctuary, best of all. Skylands rescues, rehabilitates and cares for over 400 farm animals that have escaped slaughter on 232 acres of pastures while advocating for animal welfare issues.

It may be moo late to get your Ricardo before Christmas, but it’d be a cute Valentine’s Day gift!

New Jersey Transit Ricardo the Bull
Photograph: courtesy of New Jersey Transit

