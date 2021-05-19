You can now download over 300,000 books from the NYPL for free

There's good news for all the New York City-based e-bookworms out there. The New York Public Library has an app that allows anyone with a library card (and an iOS or Android phone) to "borrow" any of the 300,000 e-books in the collection.

It's called SimplyE and will allow you to read books on your phone, but beware, there might be a waitlist for some popular titles like Becoming by Michelle Obama and Normal People by Sally Rooney. (Obviously, you should check out the Harry Potter books, quick!)

To gain access, NYPL's free e-reader app, SimplyE, can be downloaded for iPhone or Android. Books are automatically returned at the end of the lending period, and you can request to renew a digital checkout if no one else has a hold on the title.

You can also search the library's collection of 800,000 digitized items, including historic prints, photographs, maps, and manuscripts and check out Mango Languages and Career Cruising with your New York City library card.