You can now get day passes for the gorgeous pool at the William Vale

The 60-foot pool at The William Vale in Brooklyn is now open to the public.

Not everyone can get away on vacation this summer, but this luxurious setup is an ideal place to beat the heat on your day off whilst still in the concrete jungle.

The summery oasis is open for non-hotel guests to hang poolside from Monday through Thursday. Reservations include access to the pool, wifi, and a reserved chaise lounge for sun loungers—that means no need to get there early to battle for a chair! Chairs will be set up on the 4th floor terrace which is opposite of the pool.

Visitors can either opt for a morning day pass during peak sunbathing hours (8am-2pm, $100 per person) or an afternoon day pass (2:30pm-8pm, $75). Keep in mind the terrace is shaded after 2pm so choose the morning slot if you’re looking to catch some rays. You can lock in your reservations here.

After you work up a sweat splashing around, you can order a drink at the pool bar like an aperol spritz or cucumber margarita. Also to note, outside food and beverages are not allowed, so save your snacks for later.

If you’re with a group of two, daybeds are also available for $500 and pergolas are $400.

These day passes aren’t cheap, but, if you’re pining to pamper yourself for the day without spending a hefty chunk of your paycheck on a trip to the Hamptons, it might be your match.

The William Vale’s popular rooftop bar, Westlight, has also reopened its terrace for outdoor dining, in case you're hungry after a day of pool-dipping.

