Timeout

Time Out Market New York
Photograph by Filip Wolak

You can now order directly from your table at Time Out Market New York

There’s no need to go stand in line anymore.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The game just changed at Time Out Market New York!

Now, instead of having to stand in line to order from a vendor, guests can order right from their tables with their smartphones. 

“Mobile ordering will change the game in the market because we are taking the best of the city and now bringing it right to your table for you!” said Andrew Denno, Time Out Market New York’s manager. “For the first time at Time Out Market, you will have the ability to find your table and allow us to take care of the rest. With the Market as busy as it is, we now have eliminated the need to wait in line (except for the restrooms, we haven’t found a solution for that but we are working on it!).”

Time Out Market New York GoTab Online Ordering table
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Here’s how to order from your phone at Time Out Market New York:

Step 1: Scan the barcode on your table

This will bring up Time Out New York GoTab page on your phone’s browser.

Step 2: Select how you want your food delivered

Select “deliver to table,” “counter pickup” or “to go.” Then put in your table number if you’re getting it delivered to your table. Numbers are now on each table.

Step 3. Pick your plates 

Choose from the market’s vendors (Wayla, the Maiz Project, Mr. Taka Ramen, Pastrami Queen, Jacob’s Pickles, Ivy Stark Mexology, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, Felice Pasta Bar, Settepani Bakery, Baklava, Da Adriano, BKLYN Wild, Ess-A-Bagel, The Rogue Panda/The Rogue Boba, Sugar Hill Creamery, Fornino, Bark Barbecue, Kamasu Sushi and Clinton St. Baking Company).

You can even order cocktails, beer and other alcoholic drinks from the Market’s bar.

The “multi-basket” option allows you to order from multiple vendors in one transaction. And, if you’re with a group, you can make a group order easily.

Step 4. Pay

You can pay with a credit card or Apple Pay. You’ll receive a confirmation of your order.

Happy ordering!

