  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

You can now register for a booze-soaked adult summer camp

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday February 5 2018, 4:40pm

Water activities, kick ball, dance parties, costume contests and an open bar: If you enjoy all of these things then Camp No Counselors is where you should spend a chunk of your summer. 

The epic summer camp for adults returns to upstate Paradox, New York for various long weekends in May (May 17–20 and May 31–Jun 3), August (Aug 31–Sept 3) and September (Sept 13–16), and it's definitely one of the most unique and outrageously fun weekends you could ever imagine.  

The price ($650 to $725) is a bit steep, but you're getting transportation to and from camp, unlimited booze, tasty prepared meals, lodging, entertainment and activities for four days. We've tried the experience (several times) and it's truly the best vacation for anyone seeking some childlike fun and for folks who want to make new friends. 

Registration is now available to book your cabin. Reserve your bunk here

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest