You can now register for a booze-soaked adult summer camp

Water activities, kick ball, dance parties, costume contests and an open bar: If you enjoy all of these things then Camp No Counselors is where you should spend a chunk of your summer.

The epic summer camp for adults returns to upstate Paradox, New York for various long weekends in May (May 17–20 and May 31–Jun 3), August (Aug 31–Sept 3) and September (Sept 13–16), and it's definitely one of the most unique and outrageously fun weekends you could ever imagine.

The price ($650 to $725) is a bit steep, but you're getting transportation to and from camp, unlimited booze, tasty prepared meals, lodging, entertainment and activities for four days. We've tried the experience (several times) and it's truly the best vacation for anyone seeking some childlike fun and for folks who want to make new friends.

Registration is now available to book your cabin. Reserve your bunk here.

