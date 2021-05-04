You can now rent bright green electric mopeds to zip around NYC

Hundreds of the vehicles will be available in the coming weeks.

Get ready for more mopeds on the streets of NYC.

There’s a good chance that—while walking to the grocery store or racing to catch a subway train—you’ve encountered a Revel scooter that came flying out of nowhere and almost knocked you back onto the sidewalk. Now, there’s even more of a likelihood of that happening. But at least the new ones you have to watch out for are bright green.

Lime, the company that you probably know thanks to their e-scooters, have brought 100 mopeds to the streets of Queens, Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan. In the coming weeks, the company says that it’s set to expand to 500 vehicles and may grow even more over the summer.

“The pandemic has pushed New Yorkers to look for new ways to get around that are safe, sustainable and car-free, which makes us so excited to launch two new electric micromobility options here in the next few months,” said Lime CEO Wayne Ting in a statement. “Lime’s mission is to support a future for transportation that is shared, affordable and carbon-free, which is why we’re focused on building a platform with an electric vehicle to serve trip under five miles, all available on the Lime app.”

Similar to Revel, which has expanded to even greater numbers across the city over the last year, Lime moped users will be asked to take a “helmet selfie” before riding the vehicle. The mopeds travel at up to 28 miles per hour.

You can find out more information on the mopeds here and download the app to find the vehicle closest to you.

