You can now ride giant, glowing seesaws on the Manhattan waterfront

By Collier Sutter Posted: Tuesday January 14 2020, 2:57pm

Wagstaff New York (Wagstaff)

This is the year of glowing seesaws.

If you remember just a few weeks ago, there were giant glowing ones installed in the Garment District on Broadway. Now, you can find a new set of interactive seesaws in another corner of the city that are bringing folks together.

Through the end of March, head down to Seaport Square next to Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport and hop on one of eight planks that are of varying sizes. The seesaws also each make a unique sound, making for some crazy abstract tunes for passerby.

“Making art accessible through play, creators Wave-Field built these seesaws to encourage the development of interpersonal relationships between strangers and consolidate existing relationships between friends and family," says the artist organizations CS Design and Lateral Office in a statement. "Through the discovery of a language spoken by illuminated musical seesaws, the artwork becomes a means to an end, contributing to strengthening connections between all those who choose to partner up." 

 

Will Gleason

So if the winter blues have you down, shake up your mood by bouncing on this new illuminated installation open to the public from 10am-9pm, 7 days a week.

