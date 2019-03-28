You can now sleep among the wax figurines at Madame Tussauds

How does spending the night in a wax museum sound to you? If it fills you with dread and has you questioning our sanity for even suggesting it, then read no further, my friend. If, however, the idea of slumbering surrounded by incredibly lifelike wax figurines piques your interest, then there’s a rare opportunity you may want to take advantage of next week.

For the first time ever, Madame Tussauds New York is offering a chance to sleep overnight inside its 42nd Street attraction. (Probably the Times Square attraction we’d most be curious about spending a night in. After the Olive Garden, of course.) The “sleepover with the stars” is being offered for three nights only—April 5, 6 and 7–in partnership with Booking.com.

Groups of up to four can book a night’s stay at the Madame’s for a mere $99. Guests will also get a number of perks on top of their comfy beds in an exceedingly odd location. The night will include a behind-the-scenes look at how the attraction’s artists make the world-famous celebrity models, dinner (presumably not made of wax), snacks, a breakfast basket, a Madame Tussaud’s gift bag and even a private “Selfie-Butler” to accompany you throughout the evening.

You can book the one-of-a-kind experience now on Booking.com. But if those wax people come alive at night, don’t say we didn’t warn you!