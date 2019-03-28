Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right You can now sleep among the wax figurines at Madame Tussauds
News / City Life

You can now sleep among the wax figurines at Madame Tussauds

By Will Gleason Posted: Thursday March 28 2019, 5:49pm

You can now sleep among the wax figurines at Madame Tussauds
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com/Madame Tussauds New York

How does spending the night in a wax museum sound to you? If it fills you with dread and has you questioning our sanity for even suggesting it, then read no further, my friend. If, however, the idea of slumbering surrounded by incredibly lifelike wax figurines piques your interest, then there’s a rare opportunity you may want to take advantage of next week.

For the first time ever, Madame Tussauds New York is offering a chance to sleep overnight inside its 42nd Street attraction. (Probably the Times Square attraction we’d most be curious about spending a night in. After the Olive Garden, of course.) The “sleepover with the stars” is being offered for three nights only—April 5, 6 and 7–in partnership with Booking.com.

Groups of up to four can book a night’s stay at the Madame’s for a mere $99. Guests will also get a number of perks on top of their comfy beds in an exceedingly odd location. The night will include a behind-the-scenes look at how the attraction’s artists make the world-famous celebrity models, dinner (presumably not made of wax), snacks, a breakfast basket, a Madame Tussaud’s gift bag and even a private “Selfie-Butler” to accompany you throughout the evening.

You can book the one-of-a-kind experience now on Booking.com. But if those wax people come alive at night, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1417 Posts

Will Gleason covers all aspects of going out in the city from bars and restaurants to festivals, concerts, events and city news. He has years of experience covering NYC culture, entertainment, local news and travel.

Will has been with Time Out since 2014, and is the Deputy Features Editor in New York. Reach him at will.gleason@timeout.com or find him on Twitter @willsgleason or on Instagram @willsgleason.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest