You can now stay at the palatial home of this Real Housewife

You can live the swanky life of a Real Housewife of New York City for one night only via Airbnb — drama (probably) not included.

While away promoting the release of her memoir, Make It Nice, Real Housewives alum Dorinda Medley is listing her Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires on Airbnb for two lucky groups of up to four guests each.

What will await you if you win a stay? The 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style manor built in 1902 will have four bedrooms available to guests, a green, hand-painted ceiling in the dining room, vibrant purple sofas in a billiards room, gold-threaded curtains in the entry hall, jewel-clad peacocks, sea-shelled statues and more luxe amenities (like a pool all to yourself)!

Photograph: Mick Hales, courtesy Airbnb

Photograph: Mick Hales, courtesy Airbnb

Photograph: Mick Hales, courtesy Airbnb

Photograph: Mick Hales, courtesy Airbnb

The home on 18 acres in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has been the setting for some "less-than-idyllic" scenes on the Real Housewives of New York, but the only drama you'll get during your stay is purely decorative.

"The Tudor-style residence traces back to the Gilded Age, and growing up nearby (no, not in the Gilded Age), I admired the home for its grandeur and intricate detail. Spanning almost 11,000-square-feet, each and every room of the century-old estate is yours for admiring, too," Medley says on airbnb.com. "I’ve pulled out all the stops to make it extra 'NICE,' starting with a virtual welcome from yours truly upon arrival. From there, the socially distanced concierge will take over to ensure the most luxurious of stays for you and your guests."

Booking opens on Wednesday, August 18 at noon EDT at airbnb.com/bluestonemanor for the one-night stays occurring Monday, August 23 and Wednesday, August 25 for $100 per night.

If you can't make the trip or don't book it in time, Dorinda is hosting "Make It Nice and Boozy," a 60-minute experience online for up to 10 guests globally on Friday, August 27 at 4pm. Participants will enjoy a lively happy hour and in-depth discussion about the art of hosting live from Blue Stone Manor.