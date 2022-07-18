New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Godfather Mansion airbnb
Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

You can now stay at the ‘The Godfather’ mansion via Airbnb

It was the backdrop to the opening scene of the iconic 1972 film.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse—Airbnb has just listed the mansion from The Godfather and is giving the public a chance to book a 30-night stay.

The Staten Island mansion’s exterior appeared in the 1972 classic as the Corleone family’s estate on Long Island. It was the backdrop to the opening scene of Connie Corleone’s wedding reception during the film’s opening and where the Don dies later in the film.

RECOMMENDED: Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island is opening this week!

Built in 1930, the 6,248-square-foot home has undergone renovations and is completely modernized, according to the Airbnb listing. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room and a gym, among other luxurious amenities.

The Godfather mansion on Airbnb
Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb
The Godfather mansion Airbnb
Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb
The Godfather mansion Airbnb
Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb
The Godfather mansion Airbnb
Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb
The Godfather mansion Airbnb
Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

The mansion will be available just in time for the film’s 50th anniversary for up to five guests at a time for a 30-night stay during August for just $50 per night. What a steal!

Booking on Airbnb opens on July 27 at 1pm.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on getaways

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.