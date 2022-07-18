You can now stay at the ‘The Godfather’ mansion via Airbnb

It was the backdrop to the opening scene of the iconic 1972 film.

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse—Airbnb has just listed the mansion from The Godfather and is giving the public a chance to book a 30-night stay.

The Staten Island mansion’s exterior appeared in the 1972 classic as the Corleone family’s estate on Long Island. It was the backdrop to the opening scene of Connie Corleone’s wedding reception during the film’s opening and where the Don dies later in the film.

RECOMMENDED: Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island is opening this week!

Built in 1930, the 6,248-square-foot home has undergone renovations and is completely modernized, according to the Airbnb listing. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room and a gym, among other luxurious amenities.

Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

Photograph: Marc McAndrews, courtesy of Airbnb

The mansion will be available just in time for the film’s 50th anniversary for up to five guests at a time for a 30-night stay during August for just $50 per night. What a steal!

Booking on Airbnb opens on July 27 at 1pm.