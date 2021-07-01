You can now stay overnight at Mets’ Citi Field thanks to Airbnb

You'll also be able to watch two games from the VIP suite and even throw a ceremonial pitch.

The Mets and Airbnb are offering a grand slam opportunity to sleep over at Citi Field this month.

Four lucky guests who are first to book with Airbnb will get to stay in their own VIP suite overlooking the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, the original Homerun Apple and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. That's not all—guests will be able to watch two back-to-back games (a day and a night game) against the Atlanta Braves from the suite and throw the ceremonial first pitch before the night game on July 28.

Photograph: The Mets

There will be limitless ballpark hotdogs, drinks and even Cracker Jack and batting helmets filled with ice cream and a chance to hang out with Mr. and Mrs. Met.

When the lucky fans aren't cheering for the home team, they'll have full access to the Mets gym for a workout and shower and can change into a customized Mets jersey. Guests will also get a used baseball signed by members of the team.

Photograph: The Mets

All of this is in celebration of NYC reopening and Bobby Bonilla Day on July 1, when signing bonuses and deferred salary payments are made. Bobby Bonilla, who is retired, has become the face of this day since the New York Mets have paid Bonilla more than $1.19 million each year since 2011 and will continue to do so until 2035.

"As a born and raised New Yorker and a longtime player in the city, there is a special place in my heart for Mets fans and it’s wonderful to see the faithful back in some green seats in Queens,” Bonilla says. “This year, I’m joining in on the fun, trying on a new glove as an Airbnb Host and hopefully giving a few folks the night of their lives at Citi Field.”

All you need to do to book the stay is request to book the Airbnb first on July 8 at noon ET. Good luck and LGM!