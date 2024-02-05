You can now take the 'world's highest yoga class' in NYC

If you’ve ever dreamt of taking a yoga class with 360 degree views of New York City, the Statue of Liberty and yes, even New Jersey, it's about to become a reality. In what it’s dubbing “the world’s highest yoga class,” One World Observatory and Bucket Listers teamed up to create limited-edition breathtaking yoga sessions all through February.

The classes are hosted on the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center, which is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. Taught by certified yoga instructor Sarah Otey, the one-hour sessions also include entry into the One World Observatory one floor below, where you can learn more about the history of the building and fully soak in the views.

Yoga mats will be provided for use during the series of indoor classes. After class, you'll get a $10 credit to use at the building's restaurant or bar.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | A sunset view from One World Observatory.

You don’t have to be a yoga expert to attend these classes, though. There are many proven benefits to yoga — especially for stressed-out New Yorkers— including better heart health, improved ability to manage anxiety, and overall mood boosting, per John Hopkins Medicine.

The yoga classes are just one part of the extensive new programming the One World Observatory is planning for this year. For Valentine’s Day, ONE Dine, the upscale restaurant on the 101st floor of the building, will serve a four-course prix fixe dinner that includes entry into the observatory and two complimentary cocktails. If you’re already making plans for the solar eclipse happening on April 8, there are few better places to witness it than at the Observatory, which will be teaming up with an eyewear brand that will gift you solar eclipse glasses so you can fully enjoy the experience.

Photograph: By WIN-Initiative

As for the yoga classes, tickets range from $59-$79, which is well worth it considering that entry into the One World Observatory alone is $39. The classes will happen on Saturdays, February 10, and 24 and Sundays, February 11, and 25. On all the dates, classes will start at 11:30am and 1pm. You can get your tickets here.