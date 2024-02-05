New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
One World Observatory with the NYC skyline.
Photograph: By agsaz / Shutterstock

You can now take the 'world's highest yoga class' in NYC

Do yoga on the 102nd floor of One World Observatory this month.

Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

If you’ve ever dreamt of taking a yoga class with 360 degree views of New York City, the Statue of Liberty and yes, even New Jersey, it's about to become a reality. In what it’s dubbing “the world’s highest yoga class,” One World Observatory and Bucket Listers teamed up to create limited-edition breathtaking yoga sessions all through February. 

The classes are hosted on the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center, which is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. Taught by certified yoga instructor Sarah Otey, the one-hour sessions also include entry into the One World Observatory one floor below, where you can learn more about the history of the building and fully soak in the views.

RECOMMENDED: The best yoga studios in NYC 

Yoga mats will be provided for use during the series of indoor classes. After class, you'll get a $10 credit to use at the building's restaurant or bar.

A sunset view from One World Observatory.
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | A sunset view from One World Observatory.

You don’t have to be a yoga expert to attend these classes, though. There are many proven benefits to yoga — especially for stressed-out New Yorkers— including better heart health, improved ability to manage anxiety, and overall mood boosting, per John Hopkins Medicine

The yoga classes are just one part of the extensive new programming the One World Observatory is planning for this year. For Valentine’s Day, ONE Dine, the upscale restaurant on the 101st floor of the building, will serve a four-course prix fixe dinner that includes entry into the observatory and two complimentary cocktails. If you’re already making plans for the solar eclipse happening on April 8, there are few better places to witness it than at the Observatory, which will be teaming up with an eyewear brand that will gift you solar eclipse glasses so you can fully enjoy the experience.

"Aerial View of Lower Manhattan, NYC"
Photograph: By WIN-Initiative

As for the yoga classes, tickets range from $59-$79, which is well worth it considering that entry into the One World Observatory alone is $39. The classes will happen on Saturdays, February 10, and 24 and Sundays, February 11, and 25. On all the dates, classes will start at 11:30am and 1pm. You can get your tickets here

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.