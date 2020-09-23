You can now workout on top of the highest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere

Yoga is known to be grounding, but how about grounding your chakras from the tippy-top of NYC?

Edge, the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere has teamed up with Equinox gym to bring New Yorkers a fitness class 1,100 feet in the sky.

The morning yoga class series, which costs $50 a session, includes a one-hour yoga class with Equinox on the outdoor sky deck, a yoga mat to use for class, and a 30-minute window after the class to take in the 360-degree view at Edge. (Be sure to stand over the stomach-dropping glass floor.)

You can book a class on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 9am or on Fridays at 7:30am. All sessions are available to the public—you don't need a pricey Equinox membership to get in on these.

If you’ve yet to experience a workout class since March, here’s what Edge is doing to keep visitors safe. First, all class-goers must sign a printed health declaration and have their temperatures taken upon check-in.

Yoga mats will be laid out 6 feet apart and face coverings are required at all times throughout the visit (except while on your mat during the class). Be sure to dress accordingly — it’s cooler and breezier than you’d expect.

You can snag tickets every Friday at noon for the following week here.

Most popular on Time Out

- An Upper West Side restaurant installed “space bubbles” for outdoor dining this fall

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming full Puccini operas every night this week

- 8 NYC spots Ruth Bader Ginsburg frequented

- The 100 best movies of all time

- NYC DOE will not have any snow days this academic year

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story