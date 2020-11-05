You can order hot drinks from a Harry Potter 'potion bar' this month

Starting on Black Friday, New Yorkers will be able to apparate hot, Harry Potter-inspired drinks to their doors.

Imagine not having to leave your apartment to get gourmet-style hot drinks this winter, and not just any drinks — you can choose from nine varieties of hot cocoa, including hot dark chocolate and salted caramel, as well as specialty teas and coffees between $5 and $10 each.

Here's the "El Diablo" mocha latte with cayenne, for instance.

The Steamy Hallows' hot potion bar will launch with creatively designed hot chocolate drinks available to order through Pop Shop Kitchen, a meal and experience delivery service by Zach Neil, who is behind the wonderfully weird Beetle House bar in the East Village and yes, Steamy Hallows.

For those who don't know, Steamy Hallows was a Harry Potter-inspired cafe in the East Village, but it closed late last year, leaving Potter-heads without a witchy spot to flock to. This is its way of returning in some format, Neil tells us.

As with Pop Shop Kitchen's other meal boxes, drinks from the hot potion bar come with extras. In this case, the drinks come with magic potions, spell boxes and Harry Potter trivia, recreating that magical feeling of walking into Steamy Hallows.

It's all part of Pop Shop Kitchen's offerings, which include movie-themed meal boxes, such as "The Kill Box" inspired by Kill Bill, "The Home Alone" box, and "The Death Star" box inspired by Star Wars. Each one comes with three dishes—a main, a side, and a dessert—all designed by Neil, who is also a chef. The box, which arrives fresh and hot, also includes memorabilia or a toy (like an adult Happy Meal) and an experience. The Kill Box comes with a free virtual Kung Fu lesson, that starts with a guided meditation and then "teaches you how to kick someone's ass in 30 minutes," Neil said.

Other experiences in the boxes range from art and music lessons to scavenger hunts, trivia and virtual speed dating.

"Before all of this, I was way into themed, experiential restaurants and bars," Neil said. "When the pandemic hit, there was no more of this, so I thought how do I account for that? It always just boils down to an activity based around food."

The Steamy Hallows hot potion bar will be on Grubhub and Seamless at the end of November, so have your wands ready!

