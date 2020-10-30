You can play a giant game of Simon with the Empire State Building on Saturday

For one hour, put your memory skills to the test with NYC's most iconic landmark.

The Empire State Building is becoming a giant game of Simon this Halloween.

Hasbro's iconic memory game can be played remotely, so long as you have a view (or live feed) of the Empire State Building and it's changing lights.

The world-famous tower lights will flash its colors (blue, green, yellow and red) in patterns and players will follow along on their phones to input the right patterns.

The longer the game is played the sequences get more complex, and for every right answer, players climb further up the Empire State Building. If you make it to the top of the building, you get to the top of the leaderboard.

Up to 100,000 people can play at the same time, from 8 to 9pm.

World-renowned production and lighting designer Marc Brickman and his team at Tactical Manoeuvre developed the game, which can be played at simon-live.com.

Even if you can't see the building from where you are, you can still play. Just head to the website. You can even brush up on your skills beforehand on the same website, which offers Infinite Play mode when the live show isn't running.

While this would have been an excellent distraction during the shutdown, ESB felt that launching the game on Halloween would give families something different and fun to do for the holiday since it'll be different this year, reps say.

"The Empire State Building is always looking for new ways to have our fans interact with us," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, the Observatory's president. "This Halloween, we are excited to share a fun way to engage with not only locals with a view of the tower, but with people across the world. While Halloween may look different this year, ESB SIMON® will be a bright light in an otherwise spooky night."

