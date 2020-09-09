You can rent a Bali-inspired Airbnb retreat just 90 minutes from NYC

Going to Bali, Indonesia may not be in the cards right now as the pandemic rages on in America, but if you're aching for a peaceful getaway, there's an Airbnb that comes pretty close.

In Rosendale, New York—just over 90 minutes from New York City—there's a home on a pond that can offer a similar sense of isolation and peace that a Balinese home might.

The Hudson Valley Bali House Retreat is set on 7.5 acres of woodland with a private, spring-fed pond you can swim in and a grassy pasture and has four pods that are connected by enclosed, glass hallways. The home is made from imported materials from Indonesia, so it looks pretty close to what you'd see on your travels.

Not only that, but there are two hammocks, a luxurious bathtub next to a fireplace, a chef's kitchen and heated terracotta floor tiles.

The home can accommodate up to six people since it has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Nearby, if you want to break up your relaxation with some exploration, the Mohonk Preserve is eight miles away for some hiking and rock climbing and the famed Mohonk Mountain House is just 20 minutes away. If you're feeling fancy, you can also take a Shawangunk wine tour of the small vineyards sprinkled throughout the area.

The Airbnb is listed at $614 a night.

