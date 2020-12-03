You can rent out the Long Island beach house from The Undoing

You’ve probably seen or heard buzz about The Undoing, HBO's new limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The psychological thriller that follows the life of Upper East Side socialites Grace Fraser (Kidman), husband Jonathan (Grant) takes you to stunning locations all over New York, but one locale where the plot truly unravels is in the Fraser’s fictional beachside summer house.

Courtesy HBO/ Niko Tavernise

Located in the town of East Marion, the real-life home sits on the Long Island Sound with sweet waterfront views.

In the juicy new series' second episode, Grace and her son flee two hours outside the city to Long Island to dodge reporters posted up outside of her Upper East Side townhouse after there is a murder and Grace’s husband, Jonathan, is nowhere to be found.

RECOMMENDED: Stunning NYC filming locations in HBO Max's The Undoing

Courtesy Airbnb

The sprawling six-bedroom, four bathroom abode (sleeps 13) has much history, too. The house was originally used as a coast life guard station in 1893, and one of its bedrooms is in the lookout tower. That room, which you can only access via a ladder from the third floor, has gorgeous panoramic ocean views.

Today, the 3-acre property also has a swimming pool out back and 300 feet of private beach. The home in the show truly keeps its true form, too. You'll notice plenty of the house's vintage pieces were kept in frame. Undoing director Susanne Bier wanted to keep its original charm without fussing too much.

“We wanted to maintain the sense that this house hadn’t been radically changed,” Bier told Architectural Digest. “It’s like when people have a holiday home. And part of the joy is visiting it and knowing that the cup you used to drink from is still there. She still has that childhood experience running on the beach. All those things are tied up in the atmosphere.”

Courtesy Airbnb

This is not this Long Island house's first television debut either.

If you're a fan of HBO's comedy series Girls starring Lena Dunham—you may also recognize its shingle-style looks from the season 3 episode "Beach House."

For an average of $1,085 a night, this house could be yours for the weekend, where you can reenact the fictional drama that unravels in The Undoing. Or, just kick back for a socially-distanced escape for the night—though don't bank on Nicole Kidman making any surprise appearances.

Most popular on Time Out

- A first look at New York City's newest park along the Hudson River

- Best Sex Scenes of All Time That Are Too Hot to Watch

- How to get a rapid COVID test in nyc

- NYC's beloved piano bar Marie's Crisis will reopen next week

- Watch a harrowing video of the Verrazzano Bridge rocking and groaning in Monday's high winds

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.