You can rent this tiny secluded glass house just 90 minutes from NYC

Sleep under the stars in this delightfully isolated glass home on 30 open acres.

Just an hour-and-a-half north of New York City, there's a tiny house made of glass and wood that promises an isolated getaway for weary New Yorkers.

The Glass House is just 180 square feet with an incredible 360-degree view of the Hudson Valley and surrounding vineyards and apple orchards.

It's set on a 30-acre farm that has a lavender field, outdoor dining, lounge furniture and a fire pit.

Inside, you'll have everything you need—a plush, queen-sized bed and memory foam mattress, a modern kitchen with all the bells and whistles, Wi-Fi, air conditioning/heating, and a dry-flush toilet. It's really off-the-grid with solar panels and a propane HVAC system.

If you're wondering just how immersed in nature you'll be at this stay, you'll likely see families of deer, a multitude of birds and butterflies, and even coyotes. From time to time, you may hear farm equipment (because, yes, it's an active farm).

Right now, the home is listed on Airbnb for $269 a night.

The town of Marlborough is in Ulster County and is home to exceptional wineries, including Benmarl Winery and Glorie Farm Winery, Marlboro Falls, music venue Live at the Falcon, and pick-your-own-fruit farms.

For total seclusion, this is your ticket.

