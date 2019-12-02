You can ride a 1930s-era holiday nostalgia train in the subway this month

Think your morning commute was rough? This train has been delayed for almost 100 years.

The 1930s-era holiday nostalgia train is back once again this year to bring a dose of good old-fashioned holiday cheer to the subway. (Just in case that giant shopping bag full of presents pushed into your face isn’t enough.) The New York Transit Museum’s R 1/9 train cars, decked out in their Christmas best, will be departing from the F line’s Second Ave station every Sunday from now through New Year’s Eve.

The throwback train consists of eight cars that once ran along the lettered lines in the city, and they sport an Art Deco aesthetic throughout. If you’re able to catch the train for a trip this month, you’ll find rattan seats, paddle ceiling rands, period-appropriate advertisements and incandescent light bulbs. It’s a very immersive experience so you might as well go all the way and do something crazy like wear a hat.

Holiday Nostalgia Rides have become a beloved tradition at this time of the year. We are delighted to once again partner with MTA New York City Transit to take shoppers and travelers back in time as they celebrate the season” says New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga in a statement.

See below for the full schedule of holiday train rides (a NYC tradition since 197t) happening this year:

On December 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th, the Nostalgia Train departs 2nd Avenue on the uptown F line in Lower Manhattan at:

10 am

12 pm

2 pm

4 pm

On December 1st and 8th, the Nostalgia Train will depart 125th Street on the downtown A line at:

11 am

1 pm

3 pm

5 pm

On December 15th, 22nd, and 29th, the Nostalgia Train will depart 145th Street on the downtown D line at:

11 am

1 pm

3 pm

5 pm