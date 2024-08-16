You can ride on this Ramones-themed ferry this weekend only

Eighties punk rock fans, strap your life vests on and get ready to go on a wild ferry ride: this weekend, you can hop on a Ramones-themed boat to celebrate the iconic Queens band.

Today and tomorrow, NYC Ferry is offering three ferries leaving from Wall Street/Pier 11, Sunset Park and Rockaway at noon that are going to play the band's top bops, host raffles with prices from Rhino Records, give samples of Rockaway soda and more.

The reason for the celebratory ferry rides? If you didn't know, the Ramones are actually from Forrest Hills, Queens, and it's the 50th year anniversary of their first show at CBGB—the concert that eventually launched them into superstardom and led to hits like "Blitzkreig Bop" and, yes, "Rockaway Beach."

The ride is the product of a partnership between New York Punk, Rhino Entertainment and Warner Music Group, who are partnering with NYC Ferry to promote Spotify's Ramones playlist.

In addition to all the mingling and dancing you'll get to do with other fans, you'll also get a chance to get an exclusive '50 Years of Ramones' stickers.

The fun won't stop when you hop off the ferry: while you're at Rockaway, you'll be able to stop by the Rockaway Beach Bakery for limited edition 'Ra-Scones' and 'Now I Wanna Sip Some (Cold) Brew' (see what they did there?). Even though it's all a little on the nose, you have admit it's pretty cute.

Here is the full schedule of when the Ramones themed ferries will depart:

Friday, August 16

Wall Street/Pier 11

11:21am

1:24pm

Sunset Park/Brooklyn Army Terminal

11:37am

1:40pm

Rockaway

12:14pm

2:17pm

Saturday, August 17

Wall Street/Pier 11

11:42am

Sunset Park/Brooklyn Army Terminal

12:01pm

Rockaway