You can ride the vintage 20th Century Limited train from NYC this fall

Vintage train buffs have a new must-take getaway this fall.

On three select days in October, New Yorkers will be able to take a ride back through time on a historic train car that was once a part of the iconic 20th Century Limited. That train line, which was immortalized in the classic musical On The Twentieth Century, once ran between New York and Chicago. Now, the last remaining passenger car from the train is making a far shorter journey, but one that you can be a part of. (Tap dancing, however, is most likely not encouraged on this ride.)

Photograph: Courtesy Hudson River Rail

That luxury passenger car, the Hickory Creek, will be joining another vintage train car Tavern-Lounge No. 43, in three rare day trips from NYC on October 3, 9 and 10. There are two “classes of service” that you can choose from for your day excursion which runs up to Albany and then back to NYC. For $299, you can ride in the Hickory Creek car and be treated to a four-course meal prepared by an onboard chef. (Beer and wine will also be available throughout the trip.) Passengers will be able to take in the view from the car and tour the Tavern-Lounge No. 43 car during the return trip. Glamorous!

For $149, you can choose the Tavern-Lounge No. 43 option where you’ll ride up in that vintage car. Passengers in this section will receive catered sandwiches and sides, served buffet-style. The 43 features lounge seats for 28 as well as diner-style seating and a bar. Check out an image of those retro digs below.

Photograph: Courtesy URHS

Adding to the glamour of your one-day train getaway, all trips will be leaving from the newly constructed Moynihan Train Hall where guests will have access to Amtrak's brand-new Metropolitan Lounge.

Tickets for both experiences, which run from 10am until 7:05pm on all three days, will be available this Friday, August 20 at 8am. Snatch those tickets quickly because there’s a good chance they’ll sell out fast!